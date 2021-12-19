Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

