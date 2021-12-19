Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,325 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 113.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 160,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $21.53 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

