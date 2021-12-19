PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PFSW opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 27,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.