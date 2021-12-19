Phala Network Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $97.43 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006954 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.