Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $194,185.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.32 or 0.08311299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.04 or 1.00134418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,885,177 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

