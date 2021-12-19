Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

