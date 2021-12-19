Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 142,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

