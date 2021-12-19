Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $7.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,575.18 or 0.99731380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00275684 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00419940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,402,000 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

