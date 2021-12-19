Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $663,428.46 and approximately $14,342.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

