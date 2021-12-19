Pillar Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $288,479.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

