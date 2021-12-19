PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of PCK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $9.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

