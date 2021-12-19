PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of PCN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $19.47.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
