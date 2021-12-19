PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of PCN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $188,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

