PIN Market Cap Achieves $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.58 or 0.08296047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,842.36 or 0.99806863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

