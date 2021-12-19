PirateCash (PIRATE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $443.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $498,683.18 and $443.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

