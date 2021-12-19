Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Pizza has a market cap of $716,982.77 and $142,756.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010593 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00156886 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.33 or 0.00559689 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.