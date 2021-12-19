PKG Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $266,903.45 and $4,343.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.08329369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00076196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.92 or 1.00824730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.