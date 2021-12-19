Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PLNHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 982,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,567. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

