Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS PLNHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 982,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,567. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.
About Planet 13
