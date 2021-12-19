Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 652,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

