Plasma Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $185,874.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $185,874.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

