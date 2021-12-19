PlayDapp Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002989 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $341.07 million and $32.40 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

