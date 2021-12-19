Playkey Hits One Day Volume of $129,345.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $405,309.81 and $129,345.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.