PlotX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $246,569.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $246,569.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006890 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

