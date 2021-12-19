POA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
