Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 696 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

