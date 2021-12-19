Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,589,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USHY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

