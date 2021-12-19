Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

