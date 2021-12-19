Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAMPF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

