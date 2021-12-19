Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Polis has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $23,524.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010744 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00159655 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00547976 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.