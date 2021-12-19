Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $24.78 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $25.09 or 0.00053026 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $24.78 billion and $745.84 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.08316390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.17 or 0.99778925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.33 or 0.01125135 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot's total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

