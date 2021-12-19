PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $890,847.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.08334220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 1.00039140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

