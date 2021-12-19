Portion Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $17,965.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,900,932 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

