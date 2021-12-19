PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,380.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $4,380.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,601.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.59 or 0.08372255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00330775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.00930313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074416 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00390590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00265241 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,146,745 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

