Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in November

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

XPDI stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPDI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

