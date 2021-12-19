Primalbase Token (PBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $396.00

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can now be bought for approximately $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $944,529.83 and $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

