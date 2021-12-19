PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.78 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $97,640.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

