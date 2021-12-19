ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.74 Million

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $269.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.11 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

