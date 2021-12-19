Professional Fighters League Fan Token Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $647,730.62 and approximately $7,300.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.46 or 0.08348152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,735.02 or 0.99975762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

