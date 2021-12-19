ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 1.05% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $3,092,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 103,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $3,164,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.