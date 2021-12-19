ProximaX (XPX) Market Capitalization Tops $16.32 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $158,020.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

