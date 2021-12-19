Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

