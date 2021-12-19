PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.
ADOOY stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.31.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
