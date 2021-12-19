Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1,195.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

