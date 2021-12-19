Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,701.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $45,701.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,909,868 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

