Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $249,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

