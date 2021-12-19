Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 873,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

