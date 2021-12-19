Pyrk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $352.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $41,296.45 and $352.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

