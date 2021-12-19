Qcash Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $68.66 million and approximately $86.09 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.14 or 0.08317901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.79 or 0.99851237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.