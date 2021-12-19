QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,307,000 after purchasing an additional 311,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

