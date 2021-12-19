QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $55.04 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.