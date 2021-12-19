Quant Price Reaches $180.98 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $29.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $180.98 or 0.00387424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009807 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.66 or 0.01457100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

